Director of Hindi adaptation of 'The Night Manager' is a fan of Iron Man

Mumabi, May 16 Director Sandeep Modi, who has gone behind the camera for Hindi adaptation of 'The Night Manager', spoke about his favourite Superheros and shared his view on Iron Man.

He said: "Love Iron man! Simple reason, he came through when it was fashionable for superheroes to be bogged down by the idea of having superpowers. The responsibility was great but it felt like a curse to be one. But with Iron Man, here was a super hero who was unabashed and didn't mind for once enjoying his powers."

The director likes 'Ant-Man' too "as he again breaks the mould."

Modi said: "The fact that he cares for his daughter and does everything just to keep her safe and happy is a beautiful feeling, and makes him a superhero one can connect with. Love Paul rudds portrayal of the superhero!"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor