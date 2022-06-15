Director Shankar calls on Rajini as blockbuster 'Sivaji' completes 15 years!

Chennai, June 15 Director Shankar Shanmugham, who has delivered some huge blockbusters with superstar Rajinikanth, called on the actor along with his daughter on the occasion of their film 'Sivaji' completing 15 years on Wednesday.

'Sivaji', which went on to emerge a huge blockbuster, had Rajinikanth playing an NRI who returns home to India with the dream of making education affordable to even the poor of the country.

Posting a picture of himself with Rajinikanth, Shankar on Twitter said, "Elated to have met our 'Sivaji the Boss' Rajinikanth sir himself on this very memorable day marking 15 years of 'Sivaji'. Your energy, affection and positive aura made my day!"

Sources say that the meeting of the director with the actor lasted for a good 45 minutes during which period the two discussed a number of topics including the film industry and Shankar's upcoming film with Ram Charan.

Shankar's daughter Aditi Shankar, a doctor by profession who will also be making her debut as a heroine through director Muthiah's 'Viruman', also posted a picture of herself with the superstar clicked on the occasion.

"15 years of 'Sivaji'! With the boss himself Rajinikanth sir," she wrote.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor