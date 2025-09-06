Director Shankar calls Sivakarthikeyan's 'Madharasi 'an engaging commercial entertainer'

Chennai, Sep 6 Ace director Shankar has now congratulated the entire team of director A R Murugadoss's 'Madharasi', featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, saying the film was an engaging commercial entertainer that had many enjoyable theatrical moments.

Taking to his X timeline to register his thoughts on the film that hit screens on Friday, Shankar wrote, "#Madharaasi, an engaging commercial entertainer with many enjoyable theatrical moments. @ARMurugadoss connected the elements and emotions brilliantly. Blending the love track and crime track was done well."

The director also had a word of praise for actor Sivakarthikeyan. He wrote, "@Siva_Kartikeyan‘s characterisation was interesting and different which he pulled off wonderfully- also stuns as an action hero! @anirudhofficial‘s BGM acts as a catalyst to the (blast symbol)."

In particular, he expressed his admiration for Vidyut Jammwal's performance, saying, "@VidyutJammwal Wow! Audience can’t get enough of his swagger. Congratulations to the whole team for delivering."

Madharaasi, which released on September 5, has taken a strong opening at the box office, with box office collections tracking site Sacnilk reporting that the film had collected Rs 13 crore on its opening day.

The film, which brings together A.R. Murugadoss and Sivakarthikeyan together for the first time, has been produced on a grand scale.

Rukmini Vasanth plays the female lead in the film, which also has Bollywood star Vidyut Jamwal in a pivotal role. Following the blockbuster success of ‘Thuppakki’, Vidyut Jamwal has collaborated with A.R. Murugadoss again in this movie.

‘Madharasi’, which has been produced by N. Srilakshmi Prasad of Sri Lakshmi Movies on a grand scale, features a musical score by Anirudh Ravichander. Sudeep Elamon has handled the film's cinematography, while Sreekar Prasad has overseen the editing work. Arun Venjaramoodu was the Art Director of the film, the stunts of which were choreographed by Kevin Kumar and Dhilip Subbarayan.

