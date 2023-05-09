Director Shekhar Kapur reveals he's 'completely' dyslexic, AI helps him to love numbers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : It takes a lot of courage to acknowledge diseases in public, especially for celebrities, who are prone to be judged for their choices.

Notable director Shekhar Kapur revealed in a tweet that he suffers from 'dyslexia'. He tweeted on Monday, "Lessons of Life: I'm completely dyslexic. And finding more and more artists poets musicians suffer from dyslexia too. Are you? With #AI (Artificial Intelligence) I've developed a love for visual mathematics, but in school developed a hatred for Maths...ofcourse ! With #dyslexia numbers made little sense."

Shekhar's tweet created a stir among netizens. Many people expressed their views on his post.

"I am dyslexic, developed love for business math because it had a goal. Traditional maths still gives me nightmare," wrote a Twitterati. Another person wrote, "Kudos for awareness and converting into Unfathomable creativity with rare sensitivity!" Another netizen wrote, "Shekhar, you don't need AI, for that, there are other techniques, too."

Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary starrer 'Taare Zameen Par' showcased the disease dyslexia in mainstream movie for the first time and initiated a conversation around it.

Shekhar Kapur keeps on posting his observations, musings and reflective thoughts on various aspects of life, creativity and cinema on social media.

Shekhar has recently directed the British romantic comedy 'What's Love Got To Do With It'. The film's screenplay has been written by Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith.

Shabana Azmi has acted alongside British actor Lily James and Pakist actor Sajal Aly in this movie.

Last year, the film premiered at the prestigious Toronto film festival, where the film received two standing ovations. Shabana, Lily and Sajal attended the premiere and enthralled the audience.

