Director Suseenthiran's 'Veerapandiyapuram' to release on Feb 18

Chennai, Feb 5 Director Suseenthiran's intense action entertainer 'Veerapandiyapuram', featuring actors Jai, Meenakshi Govindarajan and Akanksha Singh in the lead, will hit screens on February 18 this year.

On Saturday, the makers of the film, released the film's official trailer. The trailer gives away the fact that the film's story will revolve around the issue of caste. It also gives a glimpse of the intense fight sequences that are featured in the film.

Originally titled 'Siva, Sivaa' before being changed to Veerapandiyapuram, the film has music by actor Jai himself and cinematography by Velraj.

Director Suseenthiran had earlier explained that they had chosen to change the title of the film on the basis of suggestions made by some of his friends who felt that it would be advisable to have an appropriate title that would add more value to the movie.

