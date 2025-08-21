Directors Uttam, Nitin to helm movie based on ‘Operation Sindoor’

Mumbai, Aug 21 Directors Uttam and Nitin have announced Operation Sindoor as a grand patriotic film inspired by a novel titled “Ek Chutki Sindoor Ki Keemat: Operation Sindoor”.

Unveiled by The Content Engineer, the project is being described as a cinematic movement rather than just a film.

“Operation Sindoor is not just a film; it’s a pulse — a roar that will echo from India to the world,” said Dr. Uttam Jaju, creator of the novel and co-director of the adaptation, while speaking about the vision behind the project.

The film is slated to be shot across multiple continents, with grand battle sequences, emotional storytelling, and state-of-the-art visuals designed for international audiences. At its heart, however, the story revolves around a high-stakes mission of intelligence, sacrifice, and national pride.

Sources reveal that the soundtrack will feature a mix of anthemic patriotic numbers and adrenaline-driven chartbusters, ensuring both cinematic scale and mass connect.

While the makers remain tight-lipped about the cast, sources suggest the film may bring together powerhouse Indian stars alongside international talent.

Production is expected to roll out soon.

Jaju and his team are working on educational modules tailored for school students across Classes 3–8 and 9–12. The aim is to provide a structured understanding of Operation Sindoor in classrooms, ensuring the story resonates with younger generations as a lesson in unity and patriotism.

Sharing about it Jaju said, “‘Operation Sindoor’ is not just a story of a mission—it is a tribute to every brave soul who stands for the nation. This film celebrates courage, sacrifice, and the spirit that defines India on a global platform.”

With the tagline “One Mission. One Heartbeat. One Tricolour”, the film is being positioned not just as a cinematic spectacle but as a cultural milestone.

The 2025 India–Pakistan conflict was a brief armed conflict between India and Pakistan that began on 7 May 2025, after India launched missile strikes on Pakistan, in a military campaign codenamed Operation Sindoor.

India said that the operation was in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025 in which 26 civilians were killed.

