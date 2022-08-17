Dirshyam Films' 'SIYA' teaser is out now

Drishyam Films unveiled the teaser of their upcoming film, 'SIYA', on Wednesday on social media.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Drishyam Films dropped a trailer video to which they captioned, "Will she get justice? Watch #Siya's story unfold on 16.09.2022.#SearchForJustice."

The teaser of the film is hard-hitting and will make you yearn for Siya's plight and from what we can see, the actors have delivered a raw and essayed the role beautifully in the movie.

'Siya' takes the audience through a story of a small-town girl who, against all odds, decides to fight for justice and starts a movement against the vicious patriarchal system. The film stars Pooja Pandey and Vineet Kumar Singh, both of whom will be seen in completely new avatars as they bring life to these challenging characters.

Talking about the film, director Manish Mundra said, "SIYA isn't just a film but a movement. It's a voice that will resonate with victims who've endured unimaginable emotional, physical and mental pain. While the film is based out of the heartland of India, much like most of our films, it speaks to a global audience."

Earlier in an interview, Vineet said, "It takes a great deal of skill to walk the fine line between entertainment and impactful messaging. Drishyam Films takes a leap of faith here and aims to do just that with SIYA. The film is power-packed, hard-hitting and one that commands your attention."

"As a woman, this narrative to me felt like an important one. It's a story that deserves to be told and one that echoes the sentiments of countless victims," Pooja shared.

Produced by Drishyam Films, 'Siya' will release nationwide on the 16th of September 2022.

