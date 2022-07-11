Disha cuddles up with her pet, watch adorable pictures

'Baaghi 2' actor Disha Patani's love for pets has been displayed to the world with her recent social media post which screams 'adorable'.

In the slew of images, Disha shared on Instagram, the first one revealed the pet dog lying on the bed, resting near Disha's feet. The actor sported a pair of white socks and from the picture it seemed that the owner and her pup were spending a lazy day together, watching television.

In the second picture, the canine rested its fluffy paws on Disha's lap as it dozed off on the pillow.

Disha and her pet dog looked adorable as the latter slept peacefully on Disha's neck while the actor clicked the selfie.

Disha often shares pictures of her furry pets on Instagram. She has three pooches and two cats with whom the actor spends a lot of quality time. Apart from being an actor, Disha is also known for her amazing physique and workout routines. She shares updates of her exercises on social media, performing difficult stunts with much ease. The actor also encourages fans to remain fit and healthy.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Disha will be next seen in the movie 'Ek Villain Returns 2', helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by big names of Bollywood including Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. The dark and gripping trailer of the film has already created quite a buzz amongst audiences and Disha has stunned everyone with the portrayal of a negative character in the movie.

Apart from Disha, 'Ek Villain Returns 2' also features Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. It is slated to release on July 29 this year.

Disha is also the latest addition to Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K', which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. 'Project K' is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller.

( With inputs from ANI )

