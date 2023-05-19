Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya ready expecting their first child

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are all set to embrace parenthood soon. The couple is expecting their first child. Both announced the news in the cutest way possible. Disha took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of photos sharing the good news with all her fans.

Announcing her pregnancy, Disha Parmar wrote, “Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!!.” As Disha shared the news, she and Rahul got showered with best wishes. Mouni Roy congratulated the couple as she wrote, “Heartiestttttttt Congratulations". Aly Goni, who lived with Rahul in the Bigg Boss 14 house, added, “Mashallah.” Varun Sood, Anita Hassanandani, Bharti Singh, and others congratulated the couple. In the first photo, the elated soon-to-be parents twinned in black and held a tiny board that had 'Mummy and Daddy' written on it. The other two glimpses were videos from Disha's sonography sessions.

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar tied the knot on July 2021. The two had a fun wedding ceremony with close friends and family members in attendance. Rahul Vaidya rose to fame with his stint in Indian Idol. Years later, he became a part of Bigg Boss 14. On the work front, After tying the knot in December 2021, Disha bagged Bade Acche Lagte Hain and she credited it to Rahul.