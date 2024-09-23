Disha Parmar wishes 'love' Rahul Vaidya on 37th birthday with a 2017 throwback picture

Mumbai, Sep 23 Actress Disha Parmar took to social media to share a touching birthday note dedicated to her husband, singer Rahul Vaidya. Along with the heartfelt message, she posted a throwback photo from 2017, marking a significant moment in their relationship as it was their very first picture together.

Rahul, the second runner-up of 'Indian Idol' season one, is celebrating his 37th birthday on Monday. To mark the special occasion, his wife Disha, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, featuring a throwback picture of the couple.

In the photo, the two can be seen standing close together, posing for a selfie. The sweet image, which dates back to 2017, captured a cherished moment from the early days of their relationship, adding to the celebratory mood as fans and friends joined in wishing Rahul a happy birthday.

She captioned it as: "Happy birthday to the love of my life! Why are you soo far?? (This 1st picture of US will always be my most favourite Circa 2017".

Rahul commented on the post and wrote: "I love you!" The fans have also showered love on the singer in the comment section.

On the personal front, Disha and Rahul had tied the knot on July 16, 2021. Their daughter Navya was born on September 20, 2023.

Rahul started his career with the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 1’. He has been the winner of shows like ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star’, ‘Music Ka Maha Muqqabla’.

He has also participated in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.

Rahul has belted out songs like ‘Ek Rupaiya’, ‘Be Intehaan (Unplugged)’, ‘It's All About Tonight’, ‘Meri Zindagi’ among many others.

On the other hand, Disha made her acting debut in 2012 with ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’, in which she essayed the role of Pankhuri Gupta.

She has then featured in shows like ‘Woh Apna Sa’, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’, and ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Disha has also appeared in the sitcom web series 'I Don't Watch TV'. The show is produced by Nakuul Mehta, Alekh Sangal and Ajay Singh, and is based on the real life of the television actors. It stars Nakuul, Alekh Sangal, Ram Menon, Jankee Parekh, Drashti Dhami, Dilnaz Irani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Kritika Kamra, Sanaya Irani and Sana Sheikh among others.

She has also featured in music videos like -- 'Yaad Teri', 'Madhanya', 'Matthe Te Chamkan', and 'Prem Kahani'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor