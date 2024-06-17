Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 Takes the Global Box Office by Storm!

Inside Out 2, the coming-of-age sequel to the Oscar winning franchise by Disney and Pixar released in cinemas worldwide on 14th June after 9 years and is touted to be the biggest animated film of the year. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, the film takes audiences back to the life of Riley who has adjusted to her new life in San Francisco and has recently turned 13. She navigates through new emotions including Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui and Envy who are brought into the headquarters as Riley is now a teenager. Audiences and critics have applauded on how this new mixed bag of emotions on an exceptional rollercoaster is a must-watch for everyone.

In its opening weekend, Inside Out 2 has shattered the box office records and has emerged to be the biggest Hollywood film of 2024 raking in 155 million dollars domestically leaving behind films including Dune 2, God x King: The New empire, amongst others. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film grossed a global total of $295 million, the biggest opening of all time for an animated film. Inside Out 2’s Rotten Tomato score stands at a staggering 93% while its IMDb rating is currently at 8. The film became the second-highest domestic opener of all time in the animated movie genre behind Pixar’s ‘The Incredibles’ and is further expected to shine globally, including India as well. The film features Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan reprising their roles from the first film with Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, and Kensington Tallman joining the cast. Inside Out 2 is now in theatres in English and Hindi.