Disney Debuts First Look For “TRON: ARES”

Disney released the exciting first look at “TRON: Ares,” the highly anticipated, new instalment in the groundbreaking “TRON” franchise. The film started production in January in Vancouver and is slated for release in 2025.

“TRON: Ares” is a follow-up to Disney’s 1982 seminal science fiction film “TRON” and the 2010 sequel, “TRON: Legacy.”

Joachim Rønning directs “TRON: Ares” and says, “I’m excited to be part of the TRON franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world. ‘TRON: Ares’ builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid.”

“TRON: Ares” follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.