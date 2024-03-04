Disney Debuts First Look For “TRON: ARES”
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 4, 2024 07:58 PM2024-03-04T19:58:23+5:302024-03-04T20:01:28+5:30
Highly Anticipated New Installment in “TRON” Franchise Is in Production
Disney released the exciting first look at “TRON: Ares,” the highly anticipated, new instalment in the groundbreaking “TRON” franchise. The film started production in January in Vancouver and is slated for release in 2025.
“TRON: Ares” is a follow-up to Disney’s 1982 seminal science fiction film “TRON” and the 2010 sequel, “TRON: Legacy.”
Joachim Rønning directs “TRON: Ares” and says, “I’m excited to be part of the TRON franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world. ‘TRON: Ares’ builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid.”
“TRON: Ares” follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.
The feature film stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson.
Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.Open in app