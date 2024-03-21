Dive into Nostalgia as Yeh Meri Family Returns with the Third Season

Amazon miniTV- Amazon’s free video streaming service is all set to make a triumphant return with the highly anticipated Season 3, of the cult family drama Yeh Meri Family. The streaming service today announced the new season of the show bringing back the beloved Awasthi Family, featuring Hetal Gada, Anngad Raaj, Rajesh Kumar, and Juhi Parmar. The third season will take the viewers on an emotional journey through the eyes of Rishi, an 11-year-old mischievous boy with a heart as big as his dreams. Evoking nostalgic emotions and celebrating the beauty of family while rediscovering the magic of the golden era, Yeh Meri Family, a TVF production, will stream soon exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free.

Set against the backdrop of the enchanting spring of 1995, Yeh Meri Family S3 beautifully summarizes the intricacies of family dynamics, reminiscing the good old days and unbreakable bonds. As the Awasthi family navigates through the complexities of life, each moment unfolds with a perfect balance of warmth, laughter, and nostalgia. From the bustling streets to the cozy confines of home, relive the glory days of Bollywood, when Salman and Shahrukh ruled the hearts, and each century made by Sachin sent the nation into a frenzy of excitement. A heartfelt treat for viewers, the narrative will transport them back to the time when owning a Maruti 800 was a symbol of status, and evenings spent at home with family and friends were cherished beyond measure.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV shared, “Amazon miniTV is thrilled to announce the return the third season of Yeh Meri Family. A family drama that has carved its place in the hearts of viewers, it promises to take viewers on a nostalgic trip with its endearing characters and relatable storyline and gives a warm hug to everyone.”

Juhi Parmar sharing her thoughts on being back with the third season, said, “Neerja has gotten so much love from the audience and I am thrilled that I have gotten to play such a relatable yet fun character. I am excited about Yeh Meri Family Season 3 as the flavor continues and so does the entertainment. All of us love nostalgia and the 90s and Yeh Meri Family is just that, the simple old days of life. As for Neerja, she’s here to remind you that love compassion and discipline can exist together, that’s the balance of life!”

“Returning for the third season of Yeh Meri Family fills me with an immense sense of joy and nostalgia. Sanjay's character resonates with me on a profound level as he is a reflection of the values we hold dear. Portraying such a multifaceted character is both rewarding and challenging and I am grateful for the opportunity to bring him to life once again. I am excited for viewers to join us on this nostalgic journey, as we laugh, cry, and rediscover the beauty of family and relationships,” shared Rajesh Kumar while expressing his delight in returning in the third season.

Embark on a heartfelt journey through the cherished memories of 90’s India in Yeh Meri Family S3. Produced by The Viral Fever, the series will stream exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free