"Divorced For a Few Months": Sania Mirza's Family Wishes Shoaib Malik Well' For 3rd Marriage With Sana Javed

Amid rumours of separation from retired Indian tennis star Sania Mirza former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik took everyone by surprise as he announced on Saturday that he has married Pakistani actor Sana Javed. Both the cricketer and the actress shared images from the wedding ceremony on their Instagram handles with the caption, "And We created you in pairs.”

Now Sania Mirza's family has issued a official statement on the entire controversy. The Indian tennis legend revealed through a social media post from her sister Anam's account.Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eyes. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!" Anam Mirza posted the joint statement."At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," the Mirza family further added.

Malik was earlier married to Ayesha Siddiqui before he tied the knot with Sania Mirza in Hyderabad in 2010.Sana Javed meanwhile, was married to Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal but they divorced each other in November last year.Sania and Malik are co-parenting their 5-year-old son Izhaan, who stays with his mother in Dubai. Malik shifted to Karachi after separating with Sania in 2022.