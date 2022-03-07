Divya Agarwal calls out netizens for questioning Varun Sood's character post split

After announcing separation from 'Roadies' fame Varun Sood, actor Divya Agarwal slammed netizens who questioned the former's character.

Taking to Twitter, Divya stated that Varun is an "honest man" and urged people to stop speaking "rubbish."

"Dare any one say anything about Varun's character.. not every separation happens because of character! He is an honest man! It's my decision to be alone no one has the right to speak anything rubbish! It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life ! Respect," she tweeted.

For the unversed, on Sunday, Divya informed everyone about her breakup via social media posts.

Her post read, "Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that's true but what happens when self-love starts declining?? No i don't blame anyone for anything that's happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that's okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that's okay! I hereby formally declare that I'm on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to! No, it's not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It's just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He's a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision."

Varun and Divya were friends before participating in the reality show 'Ace of Space'. Their love for each other grew in the house and Varun proposed to Divya in the show.

( With inputs from ANI )

