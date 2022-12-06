Divya Agarwal gets engaged to businessman Apurva Padgaonkar months after break up with Varun Sood

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal got engaged to businessman Apurva Padgaonka on her 30th birthday. The actress made the announcement on her official Instagram page with lovely photos from the evening. In the pictures, Divya looks both surprised and extremely happy as she flaunts her unique engagement ring. along with the photos, Divya also posted a sweet caption."Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo.. A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone," she wrote.

Reportedly, Padgaonkar owns several restaurants in Mumbai. Divya's engagement with Apurva comes nine months after she and her former boyfriend Varun Sood broke up. In March this year, Divya issued a statement announcing that she is no longer with Varun.For the unversed, the duo fell in love on the sets of the TV reality show 'Ace of Space' that aired on MTV in 2018. Varun and Divya were friends before participating in the show. Sood confessed his love for Agarwal in the reality show. They dated for four years before parting ways. On the work front, Divya recently released her song 'Resham Ka Rumal' which has surpassed over 10 Million views on YouTube.

