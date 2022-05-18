Divya Agarwal on teaming up with singer Rico for her latest track 'Nai Nai Nai'

Mumbai, May 18 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Divya Agarwal and 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' singer Rico have come together for their new song 'Nai Nai Nai'.

After getting good response for her song, 'Bechari' opposite Karan Kundrra, Divya is excited about her latest track.

"I am super excited for this song. Rico was a blast to work with and we had a lot of fun while working," she says.

Talking about the song, the 'Cartel' actress adds: "I have always maintained that I want my work to have variations, be it with music videos or reality shows or web space or even acting projects. And 'Nai Nai Nai' is different from the music videos that I have done before.

"While 'Koi Sehri Babu' was a trendy and peppy song, 'Bechari' was intense and relatable. 'Nai Nai Nai' is a melodious melancholy of emotions and you have to listen to it to believe it."

On the other hand, Rico who has given some hits like 'Tere Bina' featuring Surleen Kaur, also shares his working experience with Divya.

"I've seen Divya's work before and I was very excited to work with her when I was told she's on board for the song. Divya is a hard-working girl and it was a delight working with her."

Rico rose to fame after he gave his voice for the song 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' which was also sung by Badshah.

His debut song was 'Bingo 2' which was also a hit.

Elaborating on 'Nai Nai Nai', the singer says: "'Nai Nai Nai' is an expression of emotions and lows that one goes through after a relationship has ended. This song will resonate with everyone who has ever had a broken heart. I am excited that the song is getting an amazing response."

'Nai Nai Nai' is available on Jugnu YouTube Channel and all other leading OTT streaming platforms.

