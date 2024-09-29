Divya Bharti's Death Was Not Suicide: Actor Kamal Sadanah Makes Shocking Revelation On Late Actress

90s actor Kamal Sadanah, who worked alongside late actress Divya Bharti in multiple films, recently shared his thoughts on her untimely death during an interview. Divya passed away at just 19, having fallen from the balcony of her fifth-floor apartment in Mumbai. Kamal described her death as a tragic accident.

In his conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Kamal reflected on the sadness of her loss, stating, “It was incredibly tough. She was one of the most gifted actresses and a joy to work with.” He emphasized his belief that her fall was an unfortunate mishap, noting, “I think she had a couple of drinks and was just goofing around when she slipped. I genuinely believe it was just an accident. I had been shooting with her just days before, and she seemed perfectly fine.”

Kamal recalled how Divya had completed several projects and was actively signing new films. He reminisced about her playful nature, sharing how she often mimicked Sridevi, despite his advice against doing so in public.

Reflecting on the shocking news of her death, he said, “I couldn’t believe it. How could this happen? It didn’t seem like a natural way to go.”

Divya Bharti, who was married to producer Sajid Nadiadwala, tragically died on April 5, 1993. Although it has been 30 years since her passing, the circumstances surrounding her death is still a mystery. Officially, her death was ruled an accident following her fall.