Divya Dutta, Neil Nitin, Ganesh Acharya share plans for IND vs AUS World Cup final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 : Actor Divya Dutta expressed her excitement and preparations for the IND vs AUS World Cup final scheduled to be held on November 1.

Speaking to ANI, Divya Dutta said, "I want to send loads of best wishes to our boys in blue, not just from my site but from the entire country because all of us watching the match. We are not living that screen even for a second. We all are celebrating it on a big screen with our friends and I am very sure we have loads and loads of reasons to cheer up because you have absolutely played with all enthusiasm. Kohli finishing 50 ODI and creating a record and all the boys and Shami being such a revolution on this one. The captain is so good at taking the team along. We are very proud just watching and observing you all and Good luck for the game."

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also shared his excitement and plans and said, "It is a very exciting moment for the entire country and all the cricket fans. Tomorrow is a very exciting match between India and Australia and I would like to congratulate the entire Indian team and the Indians who came with their good wishes. Virat, Shreyas and Shami are fantastic cricketers."

"Best wishes to Virat to complete his 50 centuries and of course, Shreyas is a fantastic player as he is the youngest brightest star that we have amongst all the other fine athletes and cricketers we have. Shami has been on fantastic Wicket taking so there is a lot of hope with tomorrow's match. I am sure that this time only India will win and the trophy of the World Cup final will come to India only. I am going to wear blue tomorrow to support the boys."

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya shared, "Being an Indian me and the entire nation is excited as well as proud for tomorrow's final. All the best Indian team we are there by your side."

Notably, India will take on Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. India reached the finals following a 70-run win over New Zealand in the semifinal at Mumbai. India has entered its fourth World Cup final, having won the title in 1983 and 2011 while they lost in 2003 against Australia in South Africa. India will be aiming for their third title.

In the other semifinal, Australia beat South Africa in another tight game at Kolkata by three wickets to reach their eighth WC final. Aussies have won five World Cups previously in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

