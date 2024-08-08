Sree Vishnu and Divya Khossla to Star in Prerna Arora’s Upcoming Telugu Film Hero Heeroine: Reports

In a potential casting scoop that's generating buzz, it appears that Sree Vishnu might be joining Divya Khossla for Prerna Arora’s forthcoming Telugu film Hero Heeroine.

Prerna Arora, known for her influential role in cinema production, is behind this intriguing project, adding a layer of anticipation. With a diverse and impressive ensemble reportedly lined up—including Esha Deol, Soni Razdan, Paresh Rawal, Ishita Chauhan, Tusshar Kapoor, and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary—the film promises a dynamic and engaging narrative. As the start date approaches, speculation is rife about the film’s potential impact and the synergy of its star-studded cast.