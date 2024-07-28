Divya Khossla's Savi directed by Abhinay Deo releases digitally on Netflix

Actress Divya Khossla's last film, Savi, has conquered many hearts. With Divya's endearing performance, the film inspired everybody who watched the Abhinay Deo directorial on the big screen. And now Savi is all set to rule hearts on the OTT space. The film has been released on Netflix.

The film highlights the journey of a couple whose lives take an ugly turn after Savi's husband is wrongfully arrested. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane in important roles. Savi is inspired by the legend of Sati Savitri, who brought her husband Satyavan back to life by fighting Yamraj.

Talking about Savi's digital release Divya says, "I still feel overcome by the immense love and appreciation the audience gave me for Savi. While the film is very special to me, it now reaches a wider audience and I only hope it continues to get the applause it did when it released on the big screen. The film will always be very special for me."

Commercial Savi became a huge success and collected more than Rs 20 crores. An Abhinay Deo film, Savi - The Bloody Housewife, is produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of Vishesh Films and T-Series. Shiv Chanana and Sakshi Bhatt have joined in as co-producers. The film was released in theatres on 31st May 2024.