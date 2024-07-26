Divya Khossla’s Savi Directed by Abhinay Deo Releases Digitally on Netflix

Actress Divya Khossla's latest film, 'Savi', has won hearts with its compelling narrative and her captivating performance. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the film, which has recently made its debut on Netflix, continues to inspire audiences.

'Savi' tells the poignant story of a couple whose lives are turned upside down after Savi’s husband is wrongfully imprisoned. The film features notable performances by Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane and draws inspiration from the legend of Sati Savitri, who is known for bringing her husband Satyavan back to life by challenging Yamraj.

Reflecting on the film's digital release, Divya Khossla shared, "I still feel overcome by the immense love and appreciation the audience gave me for 'Savi'. While the film is very special to me, it now reaches a wider audience, and I only hope it continues to receive the applause it did when it premiered on the big screen. The film will always hold a special place in my heart."

'Savi' was a commercial success, grossing over Rs. 20 crores. Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of Vishesh Films and T-Series, with Shiv Chanana and Sakshi Bhatt as co-producers, the film was released in theaters on May 31, 2024.