Divyangana Jain plays a complicated character in 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'

Mumbai, July 28 'Swaran Ghar' actress Divyangana Jain talks about playing a complicated and demanding personality, Kalindi in the show 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'.

She says: "I am playing the role of Kalindi in the show. She is a complicated woman I would say and that makes her interesting to play. I am grateful and excited for the journey that is 'Udti ka Naam Rajjo'."

Divyangana, who was seen in TV serials such as 'Satrangi Sasural', 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga', 'Gangaa' and many more, says she enjoys working with the creative director and producer Mukta Dhond.

"I am delighted to be working with Mukta Mam for the first time. She is a phenomenal creative director and a producer as we all know," she concludes.

The daily soap is about a young and energetic girl Rajjo (played by Celesti Bairagey), who wants to be an athlete and Arjun ( Rajveer Singh) motivates her to pursue her dream.

'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo' will be starting from August 8 on Star Plus.

