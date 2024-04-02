Divyanka opens up about ligament surgery: 'Did aqua physio, learnt pistol shooting'

Mumbai, April 2 Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on Tuesday shared about her journey of ligament tear, and how she bounced back strongly.

The actress is known for her roles in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann'.

Taking to Instagram, Divyanka shared a Reel video, wherein we can see her admitted in the hospital for the ligament surgery. The video has tags which says, "Got my 2 ligaments tear surgery done in August 2023....But this where it all began...10th Aug 2023."

There is a glimpse of his husband Vivek Dahiya, and she went on to say, "Surgeons marked my foot...And reconfirmed at every step whether it's right or left!"

"Job done well in an hour by my excellent team of doctors. Extracted a piece of bone for free free free. When I got too tired of tv...I took up random painting... 14th August," the taglines on the video read.

It further reads: "For an action-based show I said yes to, I began my workout after 10 days, once the stitches within may have got stronger...21st August. 25th August- Plaster came off. While recovery took place at its natural pace. Diligent rehabilitation is the only key to a Happy Body-12th September."

Divyanka shared that she had incorporated Aqua Physio into her regime once the external stitches were less susceptible.

"And trust me..It was like my body forgot how to balance itself- 25th September. Pushing boundaries and mental blocks was the key-18th October. Added a new skill...Learnt Pistol Shooting-15th November....And VOILA!! Divyanka bounces back-13th December... ADRISHYAM READY," she said.

The post is captioned as: "Sharing my journey from getting surgery done until bouncing back in a nutshell. The moment I decided to get 2 of my very old complete ligament-sprain corrected, I started strengthening my body for the upcoming trauma and lull by working out in a focused manner. I planned my physio carefully so that I can bounce back timely."

"@vivekdahiya was a sweetheart, not letting my smile fade even for a moment. My take away, if you don't take something to be a low point, it won't be! You may fall but plan well to bounce back," she added.

She will be seen in 'Adrishyam' as Inspector Parvati Sehgal. It stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma.

It will stream from April 11 on Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor