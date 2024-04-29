Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya steps out after arm surgery, shares pics on Instagram

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 : Actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who recently had surgery for a fractured arm, stepped out for the first time on Sunday after the procedure.

The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress on Sunday took to her Instagram account, to share a series of pictures showing her left hand in a sling as she went out.

The first picture showed her showcasing her attire, while the other one captured her and husband Vivek Dahiya posing alongside comedian Rajiv Thakur. The subsequent picture offered a sneak peek of their dinner.

In her post, Divyanka also included a caption that read, "Khushi ka raaz...first outing after DAYS!! Standup comedy and then dinner with friends...sacchi hansi ke liye aur kya chahiye!"

The actress was all smiles as she posed in a pink cotton kurta and pant set. She completed the look with a ponytail and matching pink heels.

Meanwhile, Vivek Dahiya also reposted a picture from the standup show featuring him, his wife Divyanka, and others posing with Rajiv Thakur.

Earlier this month, Vivek had to abruptly end an Instagram live session after learning about his wife's accident.

His team issued an apology, stating, "Divyanka had an accident few hours back and now under medical care. Vivek is with her as she recovers."

Just a few days back, Divyanka shared a video of herself practising a headstand, revealing that she was doing the exercise when she fractured her arm.

