Divyanka Tripathi enjoys 'poha' treat in her hometown Bhopal

Mumbai, July 31 Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who recently returned from her Europe vacation, has now visited her hometown Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and shared a peek into a day in her life, enjoying poha.

Divyanka, who paid a visit to her family, along with her husband and actor Vivek Dahiya, shared a string of pictures and videos on her Instagram account, where she has 26.3 million followers.

The photo shows Divyanka and Vivek having lunch with their loved ones at a cafe. There are also selfies of the couple from the flight. It features Divyanka wearing a white kurta with black threadwork on it.

There is a video where we can see Divyanka, and her parents enjoying poha from their 'ghar ke peeche ka talab'.

The post is captioned as: "A day with Bhopalis..."

A fan commented on the post, and said: "Mere pyaare log". Another user said: "Perfect home with sea view."

Another fan wrote: "Creating unforgettable memories at maykaa with family."

For the unversed, the couple had earlier shared that they were robbed in Europe, and their essentials like -- passports, bank cards, and expensive goods, were taken away.

On the personal front, Divyanka and Vivek got married in July 2016 in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, Divyanka participated in the 2004 reality show 'India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj'. She then played the lead role of Vidya in the 2006 show 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann'.

She has been a contestant in the shows like 'Khana Khazana', 'Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan', 'Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout', 'Comedy Circus', 'Nach Baliye 8', and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

The actress last featured in 'Adrishyam' as Inspector Parvati Sehgal. It stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma. The show is streaming on Sony LIV.

