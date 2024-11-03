Diwali 2024: Jaya Bachchan Spotted Candidly at 'Jalsa' During Festive Celebrations (Watch Viral Video)

Diwali, the festival of lights, has been celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, and the Bachchan family is no exception. On this festive occasion, Amitabh Bachchan’s wife, Jaya Bachchan, and daughter, Shweta Bachchan, were spotted at their iconic residence, 'Jalsa,' participating in the traditional worship of Goddess Lakshmi.

A video featuring Jaya Bachchan has gone viral on social media, capturing a candid moment as she walked alone outside the Jalsa bungalow in the late hours. Notably, she appeared unbothered by the presence of paparazzi, maintaining a calm demeanor, which sparked various reactions from netizens.

Diwali celebrations at Jalsa have become a cherished tradition, where the family gathers to honor the festival’s customs. The Bachchan couple, Amitabh and Jaya, has been married for over 50 years and has two children, Abhishek and Shweta. Abhishek is married to Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai, adding to the family’s prominence in the film industry. The warmth and togetherness of the Bachchan family during Diwali continue to resonate with fans, reflecting the spirit of the festival.