Diwali 2024: Superstar Rajinikanth Celebrates Deepawali in Chennai; Meets Fans Outside His Residence (Watch Video)

Superstar Rajinikanth celebrated Diwali 2023 with his family members and friends.Apart from them, extended family members also arrived at Rajinikanth's Poes Garden home in Chennai to celebrate the festival of lights. The Vettaiyan actor greeted everyone with folded hands on this auspicious day and waved with a bright smile. Several pictures of him sharing candid moments with fans outside his residence in Chennai are going viral on social media.

VIDEO | Actor Rajinikanth celebrates Deepawali in Chennai.#Diwalipic.twitter.com/8CauJ4wbkd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 31, 2024

On the work front, Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan (Hunter) has raked in nearly ₹250 crore in theatres.. Directed by T.J. Gnanavel, the superstar Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Abhirami in pivotal roles.

Vettaiyan follows the gripping journey of SP Athiyan (Rajinikanth), a maverick police officer renowned for his uncompromising approach to investigation and police justice. Following a failed operation that results in the tragic loss of an innocent life, Athiyan is forced to confront the repercussions of his ruthless methods. As Athiyan navigates a tangled web of criminal activities and internal conflicts, he faces a profound moral dilemma, redefining his beliefs about justice and redemption.

