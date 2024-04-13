DJ Fisher shares how he explored 'shopping streets of Colaba', relished masala chai, vada pav

Mumbai, April 13 Grammy-nominated Aussie DJ and Platinum recording producer FISHER, whose name is Paul Fisher, enthralled Indian fans at his first-ever standalone performance and shared that during his time in the country he relished some masala chai and vada pav.

Fisher stated: “India! Thank you for being absolutely amazing and I look forward to seeing my Indian fans soon. I enjoyed my time in Mumbai.”

“I watched the cricket match in the stadium, explored the shopping streets of Colaba, relished some masala chai and vada pav at Marine Drive, and caught the sunset at Gateway Of India.”

Fisher's electrifying showcase at Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

He entered the venue saying “Mumbai” leaving the crowd whistling and cheering. The DJ belted out his hits such as ‘Losing It’, ‘Take It Off’, ‘Stop It’, ‘Crowd Control’ and ‘Freaks’ spanning across a 2-hour plus after hours set.

He was supported by local talents such as Candice Redding, REALMM, AXL Stace, Art Storm, Afterall and Almost Human.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn said: “The event was a super success and we managed to pull off a one-of-its-kind showcase with a hotly anticipated house and techno global music act, setting a new precedent within the live event dance music industry of India.”

