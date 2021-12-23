Do you know, Shah Rukh Khan's mother was first engaged to this cricketer, but later called off her engagement

The romance king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is more romantic in his personal life, and this is clearly visible if we see his chemistry with his lady love Gauri. Shah Rukh and Gauri who have three children together are the most romantic couple of Bollywood, and their love story is evergreen. But have you ever assumed how this romantic personality in Shah Rukh Khan came from? If no then here the interesting answer for you.



The romance king has this in his gens, Shah Rukh Khan's mother Fatima and his father Taj Mohammed Khan, had the epic love story in their life.



Shah Rukh Khan himself told about his parents love story, Shah Rukh said, that his mother Fatima was first got engaged to cricketer Abbas Ali Baig, but called off her engagement just to marry his father Taj Mohammed.



Fatima first met Taj Mohammed is an accident, at India Gate in Delhi. Fatima had an accident in car, where she was present with her grandfather and aunt, three of them were badly injured, due to the overturn they all got wrapped inside the car, and luckily Taj Mohammed saw them and helped Fatima's family, he even took them in the hospital.

Since then Shah Rukh's father got very closed to Fatima's family, her grandfather also liked him a lot and asked him to marry Fatima's younger sister, but he denied and said he wants to marry Fatima. To which Fatima's grandfather got agreed and broke her engagement with cricketer Abbas Ali Baig. This is how the evergreen love story got it's destiny.