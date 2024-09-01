Do you know that Radhikka Madan Wanted To Be a Dancer?

Actress Radhikka Madan is undoubtedly one of the most talented names in Indian Cinema. After delivering numerous performances in recent years, Radhikka Madan gave one of the most loved performances as Rani, in her latest release Sarfira co-starring Akshay Kumar.

In a recent interview, Radhikka was asked about the obstacles she faced in her early days when she decided to become an actor. Speaking about the same, she said, ”Mujhe actor banna bhi nhi tha. Mujhe professional dancer banna tha.I am trained in jazz, ballet, and modern. I wanted to learn tap dancing, go to New York, travel the world” Concluding the same she said, “I wanted to open a dance studio where I teach tap.”

It is well known that Radhikka Madan is a trained dancer and in the films, she has skillfully showcased her abilities.Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhikka Madan will be seen in ‘Sanna’ directed by Sudhanshu Saria and also in 'Rumi Ki Sharafat', with Maddock Films.