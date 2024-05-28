Doctor said I am Worst Candidate To Play Cricket: Janhvi Kapoor on Her Role in Mr. and Mrs Mahi

Janhvi Kapoor is currently promoting her upcoming movie Mr.&Mrs Mahi. In this movie she is playing the role of a cricketer. As per the reports she two years of intense training to look like a real sportsman in movie. Because of this training actress went through shoulder dislocation not once but twice. She also revealed that doctor said that she is worst candidate for cricket.

While speaking to bollywood Bubble Mili actress revealed that, At the times of first dislocation she thought that this might be happened because of overwork or fluke, but after three month she again got her shoulder dislocated and when she went to specialist, they said I had multi-directional instability which meant that I was the worst candidate for cricket. He said that she shouldn’t be playing cricket all her life because she is very susceptible to dislocations like it will just pop out.

Even after dealing with such injuries, she managed to practice and gave spectacular performance. She added, “By then, we had shot all the talky portions and other scenes of the movie and only cricket was left. So Sharan exclaimed we can’t even remove her now. So then we had a strategy. Every time we had to train to play cricket, I had to tape up my shoulders to keep it in place. I had a cap of about 60 balls but we ended up reaching 100 balls a day. I could not even play with a season ball so the team had even changed to a machine ball.”

In the upcoming film "Mr and Mrs Mahi," directed by Sharan Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be seen together after their previous collaboration in "Roohi." The movie portrays the story of a couple, Mahendra and Mahima, where Mahendra trains Mahima to become a cricketer and represent the country. The film is set to release in cinemas on May 31.