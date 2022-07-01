Doctors are real heroes, says 'Dr Atul Joshi' of 'Dill Mill Gayye'

Mumbai, July 1 Every year, July 1 is observed as National Doctors' Day to honour doctors and their contributions to people's lives.

Actor Pankit Thakker, who essayed the role of Dr Atul Joshi in the popular TV show 'Dill Mill Gayye', refers to doctors as the real heroes.

He says: "This day not only commemorates the sacrifices made by the doctors and healthcare workers, but it also reminds us of the noble profession that saves the lives of millions around the world. Doctors are the real heroes."

Sharing his experience playing a doctor on screen, he says: "Playing Dr Atul will always be special to my heart. I have learnt a lot of things such as their struggle, the pain when they can't save a life and the happiness when they bring someone out of danger.

"I have learnt how these great individuals not only try to treat the disease, but encourage patients to keep the will power strong to overcome the pain and the disease."

Pankit is currently shooting for his upcoming TV show 'Bahut Pyar Karte Hain' produced by Sandiip Sikcand.

