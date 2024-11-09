Dolly Parton isn't 'egotistical' about her success

Los Angeles, Nov 9 Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton doesn’t take success too seriously. The ‘Jolene’ hitmaker has enjoyed a hugely successful career but she’s never taken anything for granted and insisted she was just using her “God-given talent”.

She said, “I love what I do. I’m thankful I’ve got to make a living at what I love, report Female First UK.

She told Britain's Closer magazine, “I pray for guidance, and just let me enjoy what I do, what I feel like was my God-given talent. So it never crosses my mind that I should be egotistical about that, Id be afraid it might be taken away from me”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Dolly credits her faith for keeping her grounded.

She said, “I just love people and I never forgot where I came from or who I am and I’m grounded in my faith and in my principles and my own values. “I live according to the rules that I’ve set for myself. But I like people and I like to make people feel like they can be close to me”.

Meanwhile, the ‘9 to 5’ singer believes being true to herself is very important. She said, “I guess my own mother gave me the best piece of advice – it was that old saying of to thine own self be true. “I think that says so much more than just that. It’s like, be true to yourself, know who you are”.

“If you know who you are, and you’re grounded in yourself and in your faith, then you can make people feel good around you, because they feel comfortable. “I always say, I don’t give advice but I have lots of information”, she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor