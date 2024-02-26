Don 3 :Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani Set to Begin Intensive Training In This Country

Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani are gearing up to commence training for their upcoming Film Don 3. Director Farhan Akhtar aims to elevate the action sequences to new heights and is leaving no stone unturned in this endeavor.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Ranveer and Kiara will initiate their preparations with specialized training from martial arts experts from Thailand starting at the end of March. Farhan Akhtar is keen on ramping up the intensity of action in the film.

The report also reveals Farhan's intention to craft fresh action sequences. Numerous meetings have been conducted with action choreographers from India and abroad to explore innovative possibilities for the film. The aim is to deliver action in Don 3 that surpasses the standards set by recent films like War [2019], Pathan [2023], and Fighter Tak.

Earlier speculations hinted at Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar commencing production on Don 3 by August 2024. Kiara Advani was officially announced as the female lead in February, with reports suggesting she will portray the character of Roma. The film is currently in the casting phase, with pre-production set to commence next month (March). Filming is slated to begin in August, promising some surprises for the audience.