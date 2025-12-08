"Don't keep complaints, confront and sort it out": Pranit More shares life learnings from his Bigg Boss 19 journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 : Pranit More, who was the second runner-up of the 19th edition of Bigg Boss, shared his learnings from the show, saying that he developed the skill of "confrontation" during his journey in the house.

While speaking to ANI, Pranit More reflected on his journey in the Bigg Boss house and said he learnt not to hold any "complaints" in life and to confront them to keep his mind at peace.

"From Big Boss Journey, I learned that if you have any complaints in life, then don't keep them in your mind. Go and confront and sort it out. If it is not happening, then make it a distance," said Pranit More.

The stand-up comedian also shared his strategy before entering the show. He said, "I have never watched Bigg Boss, and I don't watch any reality shows. So when I went there, I didn't have any strategy. My strategy was that if you want to call it a strategy, I will stay here as I am at home. Because this is a reality show, you should live the way you are. So I never had any such strategy. "

He also called Gaurav Khanna a deserving contestant to reach the finale and win the show.

"I used to think that Gaurav bhai has a very good fan following. Plus he was always positive. So when I used to see Gaurav bhai, I used to think that he is deserving and he will reach the top 5. So Gaurav bhai, because he was my friend too," Pranit More added.

Actor Gaurav Khanna has been crowned as the winner of Bigg Boss 19, leaving his supporters enthralled and delighted.

The superstar host, Salman Khan, announced Gaurav as the winner of the show's latest edition, defeating the top five in the grand finale.

Gaurav Khanna was awarded the winner's trophy and a prize of Rs 50 lakhs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor