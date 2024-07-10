"Don't Know What Has Happened": Natasa Stankovic Reacts On Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's marriage has become the talk of the town over the last few months. Natasa Stankovic recently shared another cryptic video on Instagram amid separation rumours with her cricketer husband, Hardik Pandya. In the clip, she offers a 'gentle reminder' to her fans about how people are very quick when it comes to judging someone. She urged people to be “less judgemental and more empathetic”.“I am sitting here and having my coffee, just had a random thought as people, how quick are we in judging,” said Natasa in her latest Instagram Story as she enjoys a cup of coffee.

She added, “If we see someone who is acting out of their character, we don’t slow down, we don’t observe, and we have no empathy. We straight jump into judging.” “We don’t know what has happened, what is behind the whole thing, the whole act, the whole situation. So, let’s be less judgemental, observe more, have more empathy and be patient with people.”

Earlier this week, she shared a video on Instagram and talked about a “problem” and God’s way of solving it. The couple has been generating buzz in the entertainment industry ever since the rumours of their divorce sparked on social media. Hardik and Natasa neither denied nor confirmed any of the speculations. However, they have not been pictured together for months now. Even after the World Cup win, Hardik was pictured with his son. However, neither Natasa nor Hardik has shared any photographs of them together. Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya tied the knot through an intimate ceremony in 2020. The pair renewed their vows through a lavish ceremony in Udaipur in 2023. The couple married as per Hindu and Christian wedding traditions.