‘﻿Don’t think I would be anyone today without taking risks!’: Bhumi Pednekar

Young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar is a generation defining Indian actor. Having worked in the Indian film industry for just 7 years, Bhumi has won 26 acting awards, making her one of the best actors that this country has ever seen.

Through her films, she has aimed at changing society for the better, championed representation of women in cinema and fought for gender inclusivity, including batting for the LGBTQIA+ community in India. She is known to be the most risk-taking woke actor of our country, given her choice of roles throughout her career in projects like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Lust Stories, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Do, Bala, to name a few.

Bhumi says, “I hope I always have the determination and confidence to take on challenging roles that push me as an actor on screen. I’m always drawn to the new, the fresh & the disruptive and every validation, every award of my career has solidified my belief that I should chase for excellence. I have been hugely fortunate that audiences and critics have equally loved my performances. Their love and encourage has helped me choose disruption over safe bets.”

She adds, “I don’t think I would be anyone today without taking risks. It is who I’m as an artiste and has become my identity and I love it. The idea to be disruptive didn’t really happen by chance. I always wanted to do something different, off the beaten path and have a lasting impact as an actor on the minds of people. From my first film to every film that I sign now, I first look for what is new in the script. I have always focussed on choosing great content and I’m lucky that the film-makers have chosen me to helm their visionary projects.”

On the work front, Bhumi will be seen in films like Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak, Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi and a couple of more unannounced projects that will push the bar for cinema.