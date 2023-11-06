‘Don’t think there has been a fight sequence like this featuring two women on screen in India’: Katrina Kaif

Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif is the first female spy of YRF SPY Universe and she has again put her body on the line to pull off death-defying action sequences in Tiger 3! Her towel fight sequence at a hammam in Turkey from Tiger 3 has gone viral on the net and Katrina is loving how the film has shown that a woman can fight just as a hero can on screen! Katrina says “I love doing envelope-pushing, risky action sequences on screen and the Tiger franchise has always presented me with the opportunity to take things several notches higher when it comes to being a female action heroine! I have lived the life of a super spy vicariously through Zoya and I love the fact that she is one hell of a fighter! She can take anyone and just like Tiger, she can also be the last person standing! That’s new and exciting for me and for the audience because they can see a woman who can fight as good as a man.”

She further adds “I’m aware that the towel fight sequence at the Hammam from Tiger 3 has gone viral! It was a very, very difficult sequence to shoot because it has incredible hand to hand fighting inside a steamy Hammam room so gripping, fending, landing the punches and the kicks everything was very difficult. Hats off to Adi for thinking of this brilliant scene because I don’t think there has been a fight sequence like this featuring two women on screen in India! The way Maneesh and the action team executed it was just incredible - everything was detailed out to a T. So, it was a total team effort which people are loving! Zoya takes on a brilliant fighter played by Michelle Lee and I’m sure the intensity, the aggression, the brutality in the scene is going to make people gasp! For me, this is one of the best action sequences I have ever seen women do on screen. It’s simply brilliant and I can’t wait for people to see the full action set piece in theatres!” Katrina reprises here role as super spy Zoya in Tiger 3 and has been paired opposite Salman Khan aka Tiger in the film. Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release this Diwali, Sunday, Nov 12 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.