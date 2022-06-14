'Doon Kaand' starring Iqbal Khan, Donal Bisht, to drop on OTT on June 20

Mumbai, June 14 Suspense thriller web series 'Doon Kaand', which stars Iqbal Khan, Donal Bisht, Indraneil Sengupta, Karamveer Mehra and Nidhi Seth in key roles, is set to stream on OTT from June 20.

The show, which has been shot across the picturesque locales of Dehradun, follows the story of Inspector Arvind Rawat as he returns to Uttarakhand, along with his wife Tamanna and daughter Muskaan, to head the state's police force as the Superintendent of Police.

However, his old blood-thirsty arch-rival Naresh - a drug lord awaits his homecoming to avenge his brother Paresh's death. To exact revenge, Naresh abducts Tamanna and Muskaan.

Speaking about 'Doon Kaand', protagonist Iqbal Khan shared, "Portraying a character of a police officer is always challenging and inspiring. When the producers reached out to me to play the character of Arvind Rawat in 'Doon Kaand', I immediately signed up for it as the script and the plot of the show was compelling and captivating."

He further mentioned, "This is my second outing with Voot, and the character of a police officer was clutter-breaking compared to the other OTT shows. We really hope the audiences look forward to it and shower the show with love and affection."

The 10-part series, has been helmed by debutant director Manoj Khade, and is produced by Vinay G Rai, Vijay Desai and Viral Pandya under the banners VR Motion Films, Sebhariya Pictures and Hetal Multimedia Films.

Talking about the show and her character, Donal Bisht, who makes her digital debut with the show, said, "I'm playing Tamanna, a soft-hearted yet a strong woman, who is the binding force of her family who gets married to a cop played by Iqbal & how her life changes. She is a nuanced character, and hence it was challenging yet very fulfilling to portray her character."

"'Doon Kaand' is shot across the scenic locales of Dehradun, Mussoorie which is an unusual aesthetic yet a refreshing take on presenting a gangster story. We've given our heart and soul to this web series; it was great working with everyone, and I cannot wait for my fans to see me as Tamanna in 'Doon Kaand' because this investigative suspense thriller also marks my digital debut", she added.

'Doon Kaand' is set to stream on Voot from June 20.

