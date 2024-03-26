Double Celebration: Kapil cuts birthday cake on set of his OTT comedy show

Mumbai, March 26 Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who is coming up with his streaming show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', rang in the celebrations a week prior to his birthday on Tuesday.

The comedian, who celebrates his birthday on April 2, cut his birthday cake on the set of his show in the presence of his co-stars from the show Sunil Grover, Krishna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh, and the media.

After close to two decades in the entertainment industry, Kapil is changing gears as he is bringing his show with a new flavour for the young adult audience which dominates the streaming medium.

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' will drop on Netflix on March 30.

