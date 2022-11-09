'Dr. Death': Edgar Ramirez to lead Season 2 of Patrick Macmanus's crime drama

'Deliver Us from Evil' star Edgar Ramirez has been cast as the lead in Season 2 of 'Dr. Death' at Peacock.

As per the report of Variety, the third season of the Wondery podcast with the same name will serve as the basis for the new drama series' episode. Ramirez will portray Paolo Macchiarini, whose real-life narrative is told in it.

As per the official season synopsis reported by Variety, Macchiarini is "a charming surgeon, renowned for the innovative operations that earn him the nickname 'Miracle Man.' When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the 'Miracle Man' into question."

According to Variety, in his professional career, Ramirez has received two nominations for Emmy Awards: the first for his performance in the miniseries "Carlos," which was based on the life of Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, better known as Carlos the Jackal; and the second for his performance as the title character in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story." He also recently appeared on "The Undoing" at HBO, and he will soon be seen in the Netflix series "Florida Man." He has acted in a number of feature films, including "Domino," "The Bourne Ultimatum," "Zero Dark Thirty," and "Hands of Stone."

As per Variety, 'Dr. Death' was created by Patrick Macmanus, who also served as the first season's writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Under the terms of his overall contract with UCP through Littleton Road Productions, he will continue to work as an executive producer on Season 2. The writer, showrunner, and executive producer for Season 2 will be Ashley Michel Hoban, who contributed as a writer and producer to Season 1.

Along with Aaron Hart, Hernan Lopez, and Marshall Lewy of Wondery, other executive producers for Escape Artists include Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Taylor Latham. Also serving as executive producer is Linda Gase. The first four episodes of Season 2 will be helmed by Jennifer Morrison, and the final four by Laura Belsey. The studio is UCP.

( With inputs from ANI )

