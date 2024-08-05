Dr Karan Singh mourns the demise of Bharatanatyam icon Yamini Krishnamurthy

New Delhi [India], August 5 : The Indian cultural community is in mourning following the death of Padma Vibhushan Yamini Krishnamurthy, a revered figure in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dance forms.

She passed away on Saturday at the age of 84.

Dr Karan Singh, the former Sadr-i-Riyasat (President) of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and ex-MLA, expressed his deep sorrow in a statement.

Dr Singh fondly recalled his role in introducing Krishnamurthy to the audiences in New Delhi.

"With Yamini Krishnamurthy's passing, we have lost someone who was possibly the most outstanding Bharatanatyam dancer in recent times," Dr Singh noted.

He reminisced about the period when the Ashoka Hotel was newly established, and how Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had envisioned it as a cultural hub.

"It was in this context that we invited Prof. Krishnamurthy and her daughter to Delhi," he added.

Her performances in Delhi were met with great acclaim, and she significantly contributed to the city's cultural scene with her dynamic dance routines and intricate footwork.

Krishnamurthy remained a beloved figure in the city for several decades, earning three Padma Awards, culminating in the Padma Vibhushan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his condolences on the passing of Yamini Krishnamurthy.

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed, "Pained by the passing away of Dr. Yamini Krishnamurthy. Her excellence and dedication to Indian classical dance have inspired generations and left an indelible mark on our cultural landscape."

The Prime Minister also praised her contributions to enriching India's cultural heritage and extended his sympathies to her family and admirers.

