Drake defends his pink nail polish after rapper Lil Yachty's quip

Washington [US], July 9 : Canadian rapper Drake defended his pink manicure after friend and rapper Lil Yachty made a remark about the 'One Dance' emcee's appearance on Friday's Instagram post, Page Six reported.

"Get out my comments you told me to paint my nails so I stop biting them and now the world is being homophobic for the 1st time since 'Rich Flex'," the Canadian rapper wrote, referring to his hit collab with 21 Savage.

Drake emphasised that the release of his song "Rich Flex" in November 2022 "wasn't that long ago."

"Wait is the world homophobic? Smh."

Lil Yachty continued to joke with Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Graham, and said, "woo-sah brother, your [sic] not supposed to have these episodes in public, it's fine." They just don't understand you, bro #UDIFFERENTAF!!"

It's unclear whether Drake's remark was meant in jest.

On July 3, the "Hotline Bling" rapper, 36, shared a photo of his new nails on Instagram.

His new manicure coincided with the start of his It's All a Blur tour with 21 Savage, which began on Wednesday in Chicago, as per Page Six.

In another post, Drake showed off the two-toned pink set while singing Kanye West's "Through the Wire" while wearing a puppy sweatshirt.

Some fans, however, were not fans of the "God's Plan" rapper's new style.

After The Shade Room reposted Drake's nails, some fans complained that the "Degrassi" alum was taking the "soft girl era too seriously."

"He's going to put on red lipstick next," another user wrote.

"I don't like this," a third person said. "You can't be tryna rap some real s-t and then go sit at the nail salon, nahh."

Other fans sided with Drake, defending his colourful nails.

"Y'all are so damn homophobic for what?!? These comments ssscreeeeam insecure and toxic masculinity," one wrote, adding, "Shut up, getting your nails done isn't just for women, and it doesn't make you any less of a man, next callerrrrr."

The five-time Grammy winner is no stranger to brightly coloured nails. He wore a yellow mani with a blue accent nail while promoting an online casino last month.

