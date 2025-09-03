Drake finally breaks silence on viral six-pack pic, clears up plastic surgery rumours

Washington DC [US], September 3 : Months after fans started buzzing over a viral photo of Drake showing off sharp abs, the rapper has finally spoken out. In a new podcast interview, he addressed speculation that he may have had cosmetic surgery and revealed the truth behind his viral six-pack photo.

The 38-year-old rapper, as per PEOPLE magazine, appeared on Bobbi Althoff's 'Not This Again' podcast, where the host asked him if he had ever done "abdominal etching",; a cosmetic procedure designed to make the abs look sharper. She also pointed out that after a June photo of him with well-defined abs went viral, fans began speculating about how his body looked so different.

"People think you got a procedure done," Althoff told him.

Dismissing the rumours with humour, Drake replied, "People also say that I got a BBL [Brazilian Butt Lift]. They call me 'BBL Drizzy.' I don't know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in here."

After joking, the rapper admitted that he did edit the picture. "I came from the gym, I was sweaty in that pic. Maybe I heightened the saturation or something on it," he said. "I think I hit it too hard. They don't look like that."

The conversation comes after Metro Boomin released a diss track earlier this year titled BBL Drizzy, claiming that Drake had undergone plastic surgery amid his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Drake isn't the only rapper who has had to respond to such speculation. According to PEOPLE, earlier this year, Big Sean also denied rumours of having abdominal implants, saying in an Instagram comment, "Bro, unfortunately mine are real lol... I got love for the fake [ab] community tho, to each its own, but what makes this funnier is this is the way God made me."

