Drake learns to speak French from little son Adonis in adorable clip

Grammy-winning rapper Drake is learning some French from his 4-year-old boy in an adorable video shared on social media.

According to People Magazine, Drake welcomed his only son Adonis, who he shares with Sophie Brussaux, in October 2017.

The 35-year-old rapper shared a video on Instagram of himself and Adonis spending some quality time together.

In the clip, the father-son duo holds a conversation about their heights before Drake's little one shows off his French-speaking abilities.

At the start of the video, Adonis asks Drake if he is "going to be much bigger than me," to which the 'One Dance' musician responds, "I don't think so, you're pretty tall." As Drake then questions his son about whether or not he will one day tower over his father, Adonis replies, "Yeah! I'm gonna be, like, old."

Adonis, whose mother Sophie Brussaux hails from France, then asks Drake if he wants him to teach the rapper how to speak "en francais." As Drake tells him, "Yes, please," Adonis speaks French as his father repeats each word back to him.

At the end of the sentence, Drake asks Adonis what he said, to which his little guy explains, "I said, 'When you're older, you're all broken, and you're gonna turn back into space.'" Drake, however, questions his son's translation. "Is that really what you said or are you just making stuff up?" he asks. A laughing and bashful Adonis then remains mum on whether or not he had thrown a string of words together, as Drake tells him, "You're a funny guy."

"I been around the world thrice times I mean what I say..." Drake captioned the adorable bonding moment with his son, using a lyric off of Clipse's song 'Hot Damn'.

Back in October, Drake celebrated Adonis' fourth birthday.

In his most recent album, 'Certified Lover Boy', Drake references co-parenting with Brussaux in the first song 'Champagne Poetry'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor