Drake’s team denies news of his arrest in Sweden

Canadian rapper, Drake’s team has now officially dismissed the rumours of the musician being arrested in Sweden.According to The Hollywood reporter, fake rumours were spreading around the corner that the 35-year-old rapper had been arrested by local police at a Stockholm nightclub.Denying all the fake speculations, the ‘One dance’ singer’s team has now stated that the singer was at his hotel in the Swedish capital and had not been arrested.

As documented in a series of Instagram posts, the Canadian rapper landed at Sweden’s Arlanda airport on Wednesday lunchtime, flying via his personal baby blue Boeing 767 dubbed “Air Drake”, as per the Hollywood reporter.Meanwhile, on the work front, the Canadian rapper released his new studio album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ in June 2022, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200.The ‘Knife Talk’ singer recently surprised the audience by joining the ‘Backstreet Boys’ as their ‘temporary’ sixth member during their show at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.