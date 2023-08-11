Draupadi Murmu to watch Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer 'Gadar 2 has just released today. The film which is a sequel to the 2001 hit 'Gadar' and the advance bookings have already been promising. Now according to reports, the Honorable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has expressed her wish to watch Gadar 2. The screening will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi on Sunday, August 13. The lead actors of the film, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma along with director Anil Sharma and Zee Studios team are expected to be present at this coveted screening.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar – Ek Prem Katha (2001). It also starred Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma along with Amrish Puri. The action entertainer cum musical emerged as the biggest hit of Indian cinema and broke several records.Gadar 2 registered the fourth highest advance booking numbers ever, as per a report by Box Office India. Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan had registered the biggest advance sales – ₹53,50,00,000 – as compared to Gadar 2's ₹31,00,00,000 approx.