"Dream come true": Saiyami Kher on working with Sunny Deol in Gopichand Malineni's film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : Actor Saiyami Kher is all set to star with Sunny Deol in filmmaker Gopichand Malineni's next film. She opened up about the collaboration and expressed her excitement about getting an opportunity to work with Deol.

"I am beyond thrilled to be a part of SDGM. Working with Sunny Deol, an icon of Indian cinema, is an incredible honour and a dream come true. After 'Ghoomer', this opportunity is a significant milestone in my career," she said in a statement.

The actor shared that she waited to be part of a proper commercial cinema, and she is glad to work on Gopichand Malineni's project.

She added, "I have waited to be a part of a proper commercial film. And I'm glad I have gotten this opportunity. Gopichand Malineni's vision for the film is truly very exciting. I can't wait to start this journey and bring our story to life. I am grateful to the producers for believing in me and giving me this chance to showcase my abilities on such a grand platform."

Earlier, Sunny Deol shared an update about the film. He posted the concept poster of the film and declared,"Make way for the biggest action film of the country - #SDGM. Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol. Directed by @megopichand. Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafcy. Mass feast loading. Shoot begins soon."

The movie, yet to be titled, is set to be produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and TG Vishwa Prasad.

Rishi Punjabi will handle the cinematography, while the music will be composed by Thaman S.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra will play pivotal roles in the film.

The movie was launched on Thursday in Hyderabad and will go under production on June 22, Saturday.

