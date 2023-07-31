‘Dream Girl 2’ teaser out: Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja is back to steal hearts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : The wait is finally over. The much-anticipated teaser of ‘Dream Girl 2’ starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday was unveiled by the makers on Monday.

Ananya took to Instagram and treated fans with a glimpse of Pooja a.k.a Ayushmann.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvWwKBKtt6I/

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Everyone’s Dream Girl is back! Trailer out tomorrow. #25AugustHogaMast. #DreamGirl2 in Cinemas on 25th August.”

The teaser sets the stage for what's to come. While it offers a mere glimpse of the trailer's grandeur, it succeeds in generating a tremendous amount of anticipation among eager fans.

The trailer will be released on August 1.

Earlier today, the makers of the upcoming comedy film unveiled a new poster.

Taking to Insta, Ayushmann shared the poster and wrote, “Yeh hai Pari, meri Dream Girl! #DreamGirl2Trailer Out Tomorrow! #25AugustHogaMast #DreamGirl2 in Cinemas on 25th August.”

The poster depicts Ayushmann in a peculiar persona. Only his face is visible to the audience as he emerges from behind a bright curtain while Ananya could be seen looking at Ayushmann’s character.

The ‘Liger’ actor looked beautiful in traditional attire. She kept her hair open and accessorized her look with silver earrings and pink bangles.

Makers introduced Ananya’s character as Pari.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, adding to the laughter journey is an ensemble of exceptionally talented actors, including the legendary Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz.

'Dream Girl 2' is the sequel to the highly successful film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office

‘Dream Girl 2’ is produced by the dynamic duo Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

The film will be out on August 25. Earlier it was supposed to be released in July. The delay is due to the extensive VFX work required for the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor